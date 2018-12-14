Farrah Abraham Channels ‘Mean Girls’ In Latest Social Media Snap

Farrah Abraham looks like Regina George in her latest social media photo. The former Teen Mom OG star is seen channeling the Mean Girls villain in the picture, where she also promotes her latest reality series, Ex On The Beach.

On Wednesday, December 13, Farrah Abraham posted a photo to her Instagram account, where she is seen rocking long, blonde hair, much like Regina George in Mean Girls, in the snapshot, as she holds Ariana Grande’s version of the “Burn Book” from her “Thank U, Next” music video.

Abraham sits on a green park bench as she holds the book and smiles for the photo. She dons a purple one shoulder top, which showcases her toned arms and shoulder. She also wears a pair of tight, nude colored leggings, and a pair of bright, neon pink Nike sneakers. She also has a gray hoodie tied around her waist.

Farrah dons a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bright coral colored lipstick on her famous pout.

In the caption for the photo, Farrah reveals that fans should tune in to Ex On The Beach on December 20 to find out which members of the cast she’s putting in her own personal burn book.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is returning to MTV for her new reality dating series following being fired from Teen Mom OG last year.

Radar Online reports that Abraham only filmed the show for about 11 days, but landed a huge paycheck for the series. Sources claim that Farrah made about $300,000 for her time on the show, where she was reunited with her former boyfriend, Simon Saran.

This means that Farrah made about $27,000 for each day that she was on location and filming for the show, where reality stars hit the beach in hopes of find love, but are surprised to see their exes show up to ruin their good time.

Abraham is bound to cause some trouble during her time on the show. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Farrah is known for her strong personality and opinions, which have caused her controversy in the past. The reality star’s past seems to suggest that she’ll rub some of her fellow cast members the wrong way while in the tropical beach location for Season 2 of the MTV series.

Fans can catch up with Farrah Abraham’s life and latest projects via her Instagram account.