Heidi Klum Takes Gorgeous Selfie With Fellow Supermodel Gisele Bundchen

So much beauty packed into one photo.

Who knew you could fit so much beauty into one little photo?

Today, Heidi Klum pleased her legion of Instagram followers by sharing a selfie alongside another iconic supermodel in Gisele Bundchen. In the cute photo, the two friends lean on each other as they pose for a selfie in bed. Both women look incredibly gorgeous with a face full of makeup and simple jewelry.

Gisele wears her long locks down and curled as she smiles for the camera while her counterpart wears her blonde locks down and straight. In one hand, Klum takes the selfie in one hand and in the other, she holds a copy of Gisele’s new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

In the caption of the image, Klum says that the two ladies are enjoying bedtime stories together while also using the hashtags “the one and only” and “family.” It comes as no surprise that Klum’s latest photo has earned her plenty of attention from her 5-million-plus Instagram followers with over 41,000 likes as well as upwards of 500 comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to say how beautiful the two models are while countless others said that they want to snag their own copy of Gisele’s new book.

“Driving all the men crazy. Nice work ladies,” one fan commented.

“You are the philosophy of sexy.”

“OH MY GOD!!!! Two goddesses are in the same photo,” another gushed.

This week, Gisele has been making her press rounds to promote her new book, and during a stop at the Ellen Show, the Inquisitr dished that Gisele spilled the beans on what husband Tom Brady’s biggest weakness is. It all started when Ellen asked the model about her famous husband, who appears to be perfect in every way.

“Is there anything that he’s not good at? It just seems like [Tom’s] good at everything” Ellen asked the model.

It was then that Gisele admitted that contrary to popular belief, her husband isn’t flawless. The mother of two shared that her husband is not a good multi-tasker and he can only do one thing at a time. But after she threw him under the bus, she redeemed herself by sharing one of the things that he is best at.

“He’s an amazing waffle maker,” she says. “He makes great waffles.”

“He has a secret recipe, which I’m sure there’s some package thing involved. I have never seen him making it because he literally won’t let me see it. He jokes with me, he says, ‘I can’t give you the secret otherwise you won’t need me anymore.'”

Talk about a cute couple!