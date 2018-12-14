Granddaughter Of Julie Andrews Claims Dax Shepard Slept With Her Behind Kristen Bell’s Back

Katyi Edwards claimed that she and Dax hooked up after meeting at a party in 2009.

Dax Shepard could be in a bit of hot water with his wife.

This week, former model Kayti Edwards — the granddaughter of screen legend Julie Andrews — claims that she and Dax had a passionate night together in late 2009, after he and actress Kristen Bell had already been dating for two years. Edwards detailed the allegations to the Daily Mail, sharing pictures from a photo booth showing her and Shepard sharing a passionate kiss she claims was taken on the night in question.

Edwards and Shepard had dated a few years then, and Edwards said they met up again at a Hollywood party that night in 2009. Edwards claims that she and Dax went back to a house that she was house-sitting for a friend.

Things escalated quickly, she said.

“We went back and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning,” Edwards claimed.

Edwards said she didn’t know Dax had a girlfriend at the time, and that it didn’t seem to stop him at all. It was close to a year later that Edwards learned he had been dating Kristen Bell at the time.

Edwards shared some more graphic details of their encounter with the tabloid, then added that they shared text messages a few more times and got coffee once about a year later, then have not seen each other since.

Meanwhile, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell continued to grow more serious. They married in 2013 and have two young daughters together.

But Kristen has hinted that there may have been some trouble early in the relationship. In an interview with People magazine after Dax was featured in the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, Bell said that she had a lot of trust and jealousy issues early in the relationship, but those eventually faded away as he was an amazing and consistent person.

“He has shown nothing but consistent love, and conducts himself in my absence exactly how he does in my presence. I also think he has gotten funnier over the years!”

Bell added that she loves the way Dax takes care of their children and doesn’t shy away from even the most mundane of tasks.

“[I’m] decidedly confident I chose the right person,” she said. “He does almost everything in a ‘manly’ way. He can put a pony tail on our 5-year-old’s hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway.”

Julie Andrews' granddaughter tried to imply she and Dax Shepard shared a "passionate" night together while he was already with Kristen Bell, so he clapped back: "Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me." https://t.co/6FbKVHWuh5 pic.twitter.com/ksjLI9fsKA — E! News (@enews) December 13, 2018

Dax Shepard responded to the allegation that he cheated on Kristen Bell by claiming that Kayti Edwards has made some other big claims about celebrity infidelity.