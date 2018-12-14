Detroit Meteorologist Jessica Starr Remembered As ‘Bright And Bubbly’ After Taking Her Life

Jessica Starr, a well-known meteorologist who used to appear on Detroit’s WJBK Fox 2 television station, has taken her own life.

In a statement released by the station that was aired on Thursday morning, it was revealed that Jessica committed suicide, per a report by People.

“Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life,” the statement said.

“All of us here at Fox 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

According to a report by Yahoo News, Starr was 35-years-old. Fox 2 also posted her biography on their website where it revealed that Starr was a Michigan native and was born in Southfield. She grew up in Commerce Township.

Jessica is survived by her husband and their two kids.

As detailed by the Yahoo News report, Starr recently took some time off from work after undergoing a laser-eye surgery. However, she hadn’t expected that the surgery would take a long time to heal.

On November 12, Jessica went live on Facebook where she thanked her fans for supporting her after they expressed their concerns for Jessica when she was away for surgery. In the video, she asked her fans to pray for her because she was “struggling a bit” during her recovery period.

The next day, she took to her Facebook page again and talked about her struggle again. According to the report, this was her last post on Facebook.

When her colleagues learned about Jessica’s death, they were devastated by it and remembered her in kind words. Per the report, morning news anchor Amy Andrews took to Twitter and paid tribute to Starr, calling her “a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman.”

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

Starr’s colleague, Roop Raj, wrote the following on Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that I post this. Our dear friend and colleague Jessica Starr has died. She leaves behind a husband, two beautiful children and a loving family. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. Our hometown girl will always be remembered fondly.”

Erika Erickson, another co-worker of Starr, said on Twitter that Jessica was “smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful — inside and out.” She also asked people to pray for the departed soul as well as her family.