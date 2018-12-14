Khloe Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson To Propose This Christmas, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly going to be looking for an engagement ring under the tree this Christmas.

According to a Thursday, December 13 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian believes that Tristan Thompson may get down on one knee and propose to her this holiday season.

“Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” an insider told the outlet, revealing that “he has been dropping major hints.”

“She would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning, or maybe even on New Year’s Eve,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April. The NBA star was caught on camera kissing another woman while Kardashian was nine months pregnant. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

However, it’s been eight months since the scandal, and Khloe and Tristan have been busy working on their relationship. They’ve put in the work to repair some of their issues, and Kardashian is now allegedly ready to accept a proposal from her boyfriend, even though she’s reportedly still “apprehensive” about walking down the aisle.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be walking down the aisle soon, but they could expand their family even sooner.

Insiders close to the reality star claim that Kardashian and Thompson have been talking about having another child, and are “actively trying” to get pregnant again. However, not everyone is happy about the news.

Khloe’s famous family, including her sisters, are said to be “completely against” her plans to have a second child with Tristan, especially after the way he betrayed her earlier this year.

However, sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian doesn’t seem to care about the fact that Thompson could cheat on her again, because all she cares about is having a least one more child with her boyfriend.

“At this point, everyone is just letting Khloe make her own mistakes and do whatever she wants to do. At the end of the day, there is no point in trying to talk any sense into her,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season to the E! network next year.