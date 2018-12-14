Viral Video Shows Teen Quit Walmart Job By Saying ‘F**k Management, F**k Walmart’ On Store’s Intercom

Teen Jackson Racicot is getting some viral attention for going out in a blaze of glory.

Teenager Jackson Racicot decided he was going out of his bad Walmart job in style — and now the whole world has seen it.

The Walmart employee from Grand Prarie, Alberta, was fed up with the way the store’s management treated employees and decided that he would let everyone know about it, issuing his resignation over the store’s intercom as he explained that no one should work at that particular store. To give his resignation even more exposure, Racicot filmed the entire thing and posted it online.

In the video, Jackson could be seen punching in the code for the store’s announcement system, then explained to everyone listening why he was quitting.

“Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say, to all of you today, that nobody should work here — ever,” he said.

Jackson went on to say that management at the store made promises to employees that were not kept, and that management didn’t treat employees well. The teen then offered a final summation of the situation.

“F**k management, f**k this job, f**k Walmart,” he said, as someone could be heard cheering in the background.

The video was posted to Jackson’s Facebook page last week but blew up this week after some news outlets caught hold of it. The Morning Call reported that the viral resignation has created quite a stir in the area, with a number of other Walmart employees reaching out to say they had faced similar situations.

Racicot has earned some accolades for his resignation, with many saying that Walmart has long exploited its low-paid employees and that management deserved to be called out for it. Others criticized his method of quitting, saying that the teenage employee may not understand how such a viral act could follow him throughout his career.

Racicot explained in a local news interview that he had already lined up a new job before quitting. It was not clear where he was headed after his viral Walmart resignation.

"Attention all shoppers!" Jackson Racicot, 17, of Grand Prairie, Alberta, posted a dramatic and now viral quitting video, he says, to raise awareness of labour issues that plague employees in corporations like Walmart … his former employer.https://t.co/2GNv73crQG — Hamilton Spectator (@TheSpec) December 9, 2018

Walmart has now responded, issuing a statement calling out the teen for his disrespectful tone.

“We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart,” the statement read. “We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required.”

Jackson Racicot said he is now seeking out the other Walmart employees who have faced similar situations and has a “plan” to follow-up on his viral resignation.