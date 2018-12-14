Bill Cosby Seeks New Trial For Sex Assault Convictions

Cosby's lawyers are claiming that the original trial contained errors that should warrant a new hearing.

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault back in April of this year. As a result of this, he was sentenced to three to 10 years imprisonment and declared a “sexually violent predator.” Now in an effort to clear his name and after Cosby being jailed only since September in the SCI Phoenix prison in Pennsylvania, his lawyers are seeking a new trial. They are declaring that the original trial contained errors that should allow Cosby a new hearing.

According to Page Six, the trial judge involved in the original hearing, Steven O’Neill, was guilty of 11 legal errors. Cosby’s lawyers are arguing that these mistakes should win Bill Cosby a new trial. Among these errors, Cosby’s lawyers are claiming that Montgomery County Court Judge Steven O’Neill allowed “additional accusers to take the stand against the sexual predator.”

Cosby’s lawyers issued the following statement regarding the new trial request.

“The trial court abused its discretion, erred and infringed on Mr. Cosby’s constitutional rights to Due Process of Law under the Constitution of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in admitting five prior ‘bad act witnesses. The defense claims the “allegations were too remote in time and “too dissimilar to the Constand allegations.”

Cosby’s original trial saw him accused of the drugging and molestation of Andrea Constand. In addition to the accusations from Constand, five other women, Heidi Thomas, Janice Baker-Kinney, Chelan Lasha, Maud Lise Lotte Lublin, and Janice Dickinson, were allowed to take the stand to testify against Bill Cosby. All claimed that they had been drugged and sexually assaulted by the comedian.

Bill Cosby, in prison, looks to overturn his conviction with a court filing that says that the judge in his trial made 11 errors https://t.co/qp8AS3bWNa — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) December 13, 2018

Multiple witnesses are allowed to be called forward in trials occurring in Pennsylvania and New York. However, O’Neill has never explained his reasoning behind allowing the extra witnesses in Cosby’s case.

In addition, Cosby’s lawyers are claiming that jurors should never have been allowed to “hear excerpts from a civil deposition in which the comic admitted to using quaaludes to have sex with women.”

Prosecutors have 30 days in which to respond to Bill Cosby’s lawyers and then the Superior Court has to decide whether to reexamine the original case and allow a new trial in its place.

Page Six has reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office for a statement on the matter. However, there has been no response from them regarding the new trial request.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cosby’s lawyers also tried in October to have Cosby’s conviction overturned and his freedom restored.