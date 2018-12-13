Kylie Jenner Stuns In See-Through Dress

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body nearly one year after welcoming her daughter Stormi.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself wearing a sparkling see-through dress. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struck a sultry pose as she stunned in the sequined gown.

Jenner is seen wearing the see-through ensemble, with a nude colored bra underneath. Kylie’s famous figure is on full display, as her curvy backside is extenuated in the sexy snapshot.

Kylie’s long, platinum blonde hair is pulled up in a classic ponytail on top of her head, and styled in loose curls at the end. She wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow and a very dark brow and lashes. She also has a shimmering eye shadow on, as she rocks a nude lip.

Jenner sits on a white couch as she poses for the camera. In the background, fans can see that the makeup mogul seems to be in a glam room as multiple vanities, chairs, hair-styling tools and products, and makeup items can be seen behind her.

However, Kylie did not caption or tag the photo, so fans are unsure about where she is, or why she’s so dressed up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has recently been the center of some drama in the media. The reality star’s baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, was allegedly busted cheating on her, but later it was revealed that the entire thing was an elaborate hoax by a internet prankster.

However, before the cheating photos were explained, Jenner was allegedly very upset upon thinking that Scott could stray.

“Kylie was crying. No one could really believe it, because they didn’t think that Travis would be so stupid to cheat on her and mess up everything he has right now. She was flipping out, and now wants to shut down her social media. To her it was not funny at all,” an insider told Radar Online.

Later, Jenner spoke out about the prank online, saying, “You’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network next year.