Bethenny Frankel Shows Off Insane Body In Skin-Tight Aerobics Gear

Is there anything that Bethenny Frankel can’t pull off?

Earlier today, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself dressed like an ’80s aerobics instructor. In the first of two photos shared to a post that Frankel titled “make it burn,” she shows off her tiny frame in a skin-tight silver number that runs all the way down her leg.

Frankel leaves little to the imagination as the sexy number shows off all of her assets. To complete the ’80s vibe, Frankel sports a pair of neon green leg warmers, yellow pumps, and a neon pink headband. She wears her long, dark locks in a high ponytail and accessorizes with hoop earrings as well as a gold watch.

In the second image in the post, Frankel’s RHONY co-stars get in on the action. Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps are also dressed as aerobics instructors, with many wearing bright, neon colors in their outfits.

So far, the image has earned Frankel a lot of attention with over 34,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to let Bethenny know how amazing her body looks while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the fun theme.

“Love the eighties you awesome ladies!!! I still think NY is the best Housewives series,” one commented.

“Who knew someone can make leg warmers look so amazing! Lol And in neon green too!”

“Oh gosh I remember those days, lol. Looking great Bethenney,” one more wrote.

Frankel’s latest photo comes amid reports that she could be potentially one of the people on the list to replace Kathie Lee Gifford. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kathie Lee Gifford shocked Today Show fans by announcing that she would be leaving her hosting gig alongside Hoda Kotb this coming April on what would be her 11th anniversary on the show.

Gifford did not name who her replacement would be, but did say that she has a good idea of who she would want to take her seat. And a recent report suggested that either Frankel or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards could be on the short list to replace Gifford.

Frankel lives in New York City and has made a few appearances on the Today Show, so some think that she could be a good replacement choice. Furthermore, Frankel used to host a talk show of her own so she definitely does have experience in the industry.

It will be interesting to see who fills Gifford’s shoes come April.