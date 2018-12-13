Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Goes Braless In See-Through Shirt

Instagram model Kourtney Reppert is flaunting her famous curves on social media yet again.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, Kourtney Reppert took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself wearing no bra and rocking a see-through shirt.

In the photo, Reppert’s bare skin can be seen underneath a black tinted see-through shirt. The model dons no undergarments, as her bare chest can clearly be seen in the photo.

Kourtney’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and styled in loose, soft curls. Reppert looks off to the side as the camera snaps a close up of her face. She wears full makeup, including a bronzed glow on her face, dark brows and lashes, and pretty, light pink gloss on her lips. She also dons a light pink polish on her fingernails.

Kourtney’s latest snapshot was seemingly taken inside of a home, as a kitchen scene can been spotted in the background, complete with microwave.

In the caption of the photo, Reppert reveals that she is “plotting” and “planning,” and then urges her fans to leave comments below so that she can respond to them.

Over the past week, the model has been promoting her “Bare in nature” calendar, where she’s seen showing off some major skin in different outdoor locales.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Reppert first shot to fame by being named “Philadelphia’s Hottest Sports Baby,” taking the title of “Flyers’ Hottest Fan” and the “Phillies’ Hottest Blonde,” from the WMMR radio station.

She later moved to L.A. to make it in modeling, but was soon hit with some personal drama in the former of a verbally abusive cyber stalker, Luis Plascencia. The man was investigated by authorities, and later arrested for his crimes.

Now that Kourtney has moved past that rough patch in her life, she’s doing much better, and recently sat down for an interview with Maxim, where she opened up about what kind of man she looks for.

“I’m kind of a big nerd, and I tend to find athletic nerds attractive the most. Being nice is always a bonus. Someone who has a positive attitude is very attractive,” Kourtney told the outlet.

She also opens up about her fantasy, saying it’s all about the money. “Just having a man hand me over his wallet and tell me to get anything my pretty heart desires. A girl can dream, right?” Kourtney Reppert confessed.