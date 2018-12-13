Anastasiya Kvitko, Social Media’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ Busts Out Of Tiny Denim Top As She Embraces Sun

Instagram vixen Anastasiya Kvitko rarely passes up an opportunity to share a sexy photo with her followers, and it looks like she found the perfect setting and excuse for a new post on Thursday afternoon. The model and influencer, dubbed by many as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” flaunted her busty assets in this latest snap and her fans are already eating it up.

The post that Anastasiya Kvitko shared Thursday afternoon shows her in skin-tight blue pants and a denim crop top that is extremely low-cut and revealing. The Instagram starlet is leaning against a white fence in the picture, and it’s a setting that overlooks a highway, beach, and the ocean down below her. She has some flowerly bushes next to her and the sun is shining high in the sky.

Kvitko added a caption to the post celebrating the fact that it was sunny again, but the chances seem good that her followers weren’t paying much attention to the sunny background. It’s what Anastasiya was wearing in this particular snapshot that generated some buzz, along with the model’s notorious assets.

Anastasiya said that the top is from Fashion Nova, a brand that she hypes a lot on her Instagram page. It looks like this particular top is the line’s “Almost Famous” denim crop top that has a ruffle sleeve and back zipper.

While this particular crop top looks cute as it’s shown on the model over at the Fashion Nova site, Kvitko always elevates pieces to another level by cranking up the sexiness factor. On Anastasiya, the low neckline shows off a great deal of cleavage and she looks pretty close to potentially having a wardrobe malfunction with one wrong move.

A hint of Kvitko’s midriff can be seen, and the skin-tight leggings or jeans she has on show off her curvy hips and infamous derriere. Anastasiya is in one of her signature poses, looking off in the distance as the photograph is taken.

The Instagram model’s long, dark hair is swung back behind one shoulder and is cascading down her front on the other side, and she has on a few bangle bracelets to accessorize the outfit. Anastasiya recently went with a darker hue for her hair and it seems to be winning rave reviews from her fans.

Anastasiya Kvitko has amassed a following of 9.1 million fans on Instagram and they always respond positively to her sultry posts. This newest post is clearly off to a strong start, receiving more than 22,000 likes in just 25 minutes of being up on her page. Many fans have commented about how stunning she looks, and they’ll be anxiously waiting to see what she entices them with next.