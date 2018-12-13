‘Vikings’ Season 5 Episode 14 Preview: The Human Sacrifice Is Revealed And Harald Attacks Wessex

The Seer speaks out and, in Iceland, Eyvind threatens Floki.

Episode 13 of History Channel’s Vikings ended on a cliffhanger. Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) revealed he had a human sacrifice. However, the person was hooded, so viewers have no idea who this sacrifice really is. However, considering Episode 13 also saw Ivar suggesting the idea to his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), fans are concerned that he will be the human sacrifice. So, what will happen in the next episode of Vikings?

History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 14 (titled “The Lost Moment”).

“As the celebrations for Ivar continue in Kattegat, grief hits Iceland, and Floki must now make a fated decision. Harald’s army approaches Wessex. A conspiracy grows against King Alfred in court.”

The latest promo clip for Episode 14 of Vikings Season 5 shows Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) continuing woes in Iceland. Eyvind (Kris Holden-Ried) is seen holding an ax to Floki’s neck. Floki does not appear to be scared by Eyvind’s action.

However, fans will have to wait to find out whether Eyvind really does follow through with his threat.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In addition, the Seer (John Kavanagh) speaks out about Ivar the Boneless.

“You are Ivar the Boneless, son of Ragnar,” the Seer moans.

Ivar, however, is still claiming he is a god in Episode 14 of Vikings. And, as Carter Matt points out, Ivar needs to be very careful, now that he is the ruler of Kattegat and life appears good, that he keeps a hold on his ego.

He also claims he is sacrificing Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in the clip. So, it is unclear whether he has actually captured the former queen of Kattegat or whether he is delusional.

Meanwhile, in Wessex, the Vikings that have been taken in by King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) discover they will have to fight their own kind. And this group of Vikings is headed by someone Lagertha knows well: Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). So, while the Vikings may not want to really fight their own kind, having Harald arrive on English soil is probably the best kind of Vikings that Lagertha’s group would want to see since they have no affiliation with this group anymore and would be happy to battle against them.

Considering Ivar has previously been seen saying Lagertha is his sacrifice, fans might be concerned that Harald Finehair is victorious in this battle. However, as per usual, viewers will just have to tune into Wednesday’s night’s episode of Season 5 of Vikings to find out more.

You can watch the clip for Episode 14 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.