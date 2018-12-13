Royal Biographer Who Called Meghan A Narcissist Planning Explosive New Book About Her

Prominent royal author Lady Colin Campbell, whose book on Princess Diana was the first to expose her battle with bulimia and her affair with James Hewitt, has revealed that she is planning a new expose on Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Express, Lady Campbell has formed an unlikely friendship with Tyler Dooley, Meghan’s nephew, who works as a cannabis farmer in Oregon. Dooley was apparently an acquaintance of Lady Campbell’s sons and the pair met in connection with the popular MTV show, The Royal World.

Lady Campbell has told Daily Mail TV that the pair “hit it off straight away” and were in talks about collaborating together on future projects.

“I have talked to Tyler about Meghan and he doesn’t want to trash her, but there is a good story to be had about Tyler and his connection to Meghan,” said Lady Campbell, tantalizingly. “I have got my sources, but through Tyler I found out that the dynamics of the Markle family are absolutely fascinating. Yes, far more than what’s been revealed so far.”

The news that Lady Campbell is planning to write a book about her is likely to unnerve Meghan, given previous comments she has made about the new Duchess of Sussex.

Andrew Gilligan / Getty Images

In October of this year, she was interviewed on the British breakfast TV show, Good Morning Britain, where she was asked about Meghan’s difficult relations with her family.

“I think the way she has treated her family is appalling,” Lady Campbell said. “I hope for her sake and for the sake of the monarchy, as well as for the sake of both sides of her family, that she begins to embrace them.”

In other interviews she has gone even further, describing Meghan as a narcissist and suggesting that she had “cut off” her family.

The involvement of Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, is also likely to cause concern. As a direct family member, he will no doubt have access to many family secrets, some of which Meghan will most likely prefer to be kept strictly private. Dooley’s work as a cannabis farmer has already caused some embarrassment to the new royal, and she will be concerned that he could cause her more damage, even if he does so unwittingly.

But one ray of light will come from Lady Campbell’s response when asked how she felt about the “first ever black royal baby,” by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

“I’m sorry but having been brought up in Jamaica, which is a multi-racial society, the baby is not going to be black. It’s going to have black blood, but it’s also going to have white blood. I think that’s racism of the highest order,” she retorted.

So, whatever skeletons Lady Campbell might find in Meghan’s cupboard, she is not going to be attacking the duchess over her race.