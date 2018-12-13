Netflix Reveals The Most-Binged Shows And Re-Watched Movies Of 2018

The official rankings are for Netflix originals only.

As 2018 wraps up, Netflix is analyzing its most-watched shows of the year. It’s an annual tradition for the streaming giant, with new surprises every year. Netflix has announced its most-binged show, and most re-watched original movie of the year. In addition to TV show and movie news, Netflix also announced which of its stars gained the biggest social media following after their programs debuted. The numbers were calculated from January 21 to November 28.

According to Deadline, On My Block is the most-binged original show on the platform. With only one season under its belt, On My Block follows the lives of four teens who begin high school in a rough area of Los Angeles. With 10, 30-minutes episodes, On My Block was one of the easiest shows for all age groups to binge in 2018.

Following On My Block, the most-binged shows were as follows: Making a Murderer: Part 2, 13 Reasons Why Season 2, Last Chance U: Indy, Bodyguard, Fastest Car, The Haunting of Hill House, Anne with an E Season 2, Insatiable, and Orange Is the New Black Season 6.

When it came to the most re-watched original film, that honor went to The Kissing Booth, the movie about an average high school teen who falls for the popular boy her best friend also likes. Numbers were great for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, with both films being re-watched at least once by half the viewers who selected them. After both teen films, Roxanne Roxanne was the No. 3 most re-watched Netflix original film of 2018. The film follows the life of teen rap battle champion Roxanne Shanté in the 1980s.

The Fab Five of Queer Eye saw the biggest social media following boost this year, leading the top 10 on Netflix’s list. The boost in social media following is now known as the “Netflix Effect.” Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness were followed by Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel), Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel), Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Information for non-original series and movies were not released at this time. This means hits like Black Panther, Friends, and The Office were not ranked among Netflix originals.