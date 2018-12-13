Meghan McCain Hugs Joy Behar In New Photo Following On-Air Feud: ‘We’ll Fight Again In 2019!’

Did Meghan McCain just makeup with Joy Behar? It certainly seems so.

The TV personality posted a cheery photo with Behar on her Instagram account today, making many people think that things are all good after their blowout on-air fight last week. In the photo posted a short time ago, McCain puts her arm around Behar as she wears a huge smile on her face. In turn, Behar sports an equally as big smile that shows off her pearly whites.

The ladies are both dressed in holiday gear with McCain in a oversized green sweater with an ornament pattern on it and black slacks. In the festive spirit, McCain also dons a pair of antlers in her hair. Behar can be seen with a nearly matching green sweater that zips in the middle. She also wears a bit of holiday flair on her head in the form of a red Santa hat.

The photo appears to have been taken on the set of The View and there is a big panel of television screens in the background. So far, the image has earned the ladies quite a bit of attention with over 9,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some fans commented to let the women know that they were happy that the ladies have made up, while countless others had other comments.

“Proof that we can all disagree, have healthy debates and still be friends,” one fan wrote.

“Proof that you can completely disagree on politics but still have love and respect for the other person. I absolutely love The View. So glad you’re on the show. ps- my mom battled cancer… my heart can relate to your heart.”

“Gorgeous photo of two lovely ladies! Merry Christmas,” another commented.

As fans of the show know, McCain and Behar made headlines last week after an explosive on-air fight. The Inquisitr shared that things became heated when Joy was pointing out the comparison between President Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush’s environmental accomplishments as they were discussing Bush’s death.

“This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and Obama did,” Behar said. “And if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect and the fact that—”

Before she was finished with her thought, McCain cut her off and said that she didn’t want to talk about Donald Trump today, she’d rather focus on honoring the 41st president’s legacy. Things spun out of control and the two got into a shouting match, causing the show to have to cut to commercial.

But with McCain’s latest post on Instagram, it appears as though all is well between the ladies now.