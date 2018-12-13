Instagram Model Devin Brugman Slays In All Black Lingerie

Devin Brugman took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a sultry snap of herself rocking an all-black lingerie set. Brugman, 27, showed off her voluptuous curves to her 1.2 million followers, and tagged the underwear company Cuup in the photo, thanking them for allegedly answering her bra-related prayers.

The Maui native, who cofounded two popular Instagram accounts — Bikini A Day and Monday Swimwear — showed off her ample cleavage in the perfectly fitting black bra. To match, she added a pair of black, high-waisted underwear. The bottoms were cut above the hip to show off her toned legs. She topped the look off with a sexy, off-the-shoulder kimono.

Brugman wore her shoulder-length brown locks in loose curls. She rocked smoky eye makeup and a pearly pink lipstick. Standing in an airy room, the entrepreneur gave a slight lean on a door frame, showing off her flawless abs and killer figure.

Last year, Brugman and fellow bikini model Natasha Oakley sat down with Glamour to talk about their travel style. Brugman told the magazine how the two friends love to go to Paris, but had to get creative when showing off their signature swimsuits.

“It’s funny, because we actually do often incorporate them somehow. We have some one-pieces in the new collection that we wear as bodysuits – they’re so flattering, and you don’t have to wear a bra with them because they hold you in in all the right places,” the Bikini A Day blogger revealed.

Brugman and Oakley founded the Bikini A Day blog — and corresponding social media accounts — after meeting in Maui. For a 2016 Esquire profile on the duo, the gal pals gushed about their love for bikinis, modeling, and how much of a dream it is to work alongside your best friend. When asked how they dealt with negative comments on social media, Brugman shared that they try not to let the comments bother them, and that they are living their passion — so it doesn’t matter what any one else things.

“Being in bikinis — I mean we’re in swimwear, and obviously we’re both “sexy girls” [laughs] — those comments are going to come, and we’ve done our best to filter them out. We really don’t let them negatively affect us at all. Any sort of inappropriate comments, we just delete them and block them right away. The amount of positive feedback from our female followers, and a lot of our male followers, is so strong,” Brugman shared.