David Beador And Girlfriend Lesley Cook Are Reportedly ‘In Talks’ For Their Own ‘RHOC’ Spinoff

Could the couple be headed for their very own show just one year into their romance?

Could David Beador be preparing for his reality television return?

According to a December 13 report from Radar Online, he and girlfriend Lesley Cook are currently “in talks with several production companies for their own show!”

“David has big plans with Lesley as soon as his divorce is finalized with Shannon,” an insider said. “They would definitely love to marry and have been talking about having a child together. If they did a show, this would all be fair game!”

Although the idea was a “huge joke” at first, Beador and Cook have since decided to reportedly consider the idea because so many people have grown interested in their courtship.

“It became real when David started to get hit up by entertainment industry associates, telling him that he needs to stay on TV and that he should bring his girlfriend with him,” the insider claimed.

For the past several months on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador’s estranged wife, Shannon Beador, has made several comments about Beador and his relationship, the latest of which included a mention of the baby rumors they’ve been facing in recent weeks.

Despite the rumors and Shannon’s comments about them, Beador and Cook do not appear to be expecting a child at this time. Instead, they are enjoying their lives together with Cook’s two young children as they live together in Southern California.

As for their potential new show, nothing is set in stone quite yet.

“For now, however, they are keeping their options open and focused on their family,” the source added.

Shannon Beador's Ex David's New Girl Slams 'RHOC' Star For Trashing Him On Reunion: https://t.co/yUHdz5Crpb — Radar Online (@radar_online) December 10, 2018

The Radar Online report also spoke out about Lesley Cook’s thoughts on the comments Shannon Beador made about her and her relationship with David Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Lesley is not going to stop calling Shannon out,” the source said. “If Shannon keeps lying and talking trash about David, Lesley is going to continue telling fans truth about what is really going on.”

During the most recent episode of the Bravo TV reality show, Shannon made it seem as if she had never been introduced to her estranged husband’s new girlfriend and previously suggested her three kids weren’t on board with the relationship.

Despite Shannon Beador’s claims, David Beador and Lesley Cook have been spotted out with his three daughters, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Adeline and Stella, and nothing appeared to be tense between them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.