Kate Gosselin Won’t Find Love On Upcoming Dating Show ‘Kate Plus Date,’ Ex-Husband Jon Predicts

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star casts doubt on his ex-wife's chances to find love on reality TV.

Kate Gosselin is looking for love on an upcoming TLC dating show, but her ex-husband seems to think she’s looking in all of the wrong places.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jon Gosselin, who has been dating his former childhood friend, Colleen Conrad, since 2014, revealed that he doesn’t think his estranged ex-wife, Kate, will find her next man on a reality TV show.

“I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV]. I think you need to find it [organically].”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Kate Gosselin would let cameras follow her dating life on TLC’s Kate Plus Date, but the network has not yet given a premiere date. When the show does finally air, the Gosselins’ eight kids — twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah — will not be seen on the series. This is because Jon would not allow his teen kids to be filmed.

“I didn’t sign their work permits,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star said. “That’s why they can’t film. They came to me and I was like, ‘No, I’m not signing that.'”

That could explain why Jon Gosselin is currently estranged from his ex-wife — and more than half of his kids.

Kate Gosselin previously expressed excitement over her Kate Plus Date series, telling People that — nearly a decade after her messy divorce from Jon — she is ready to give love another try.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this,” Kate Gosselin said. The mother-of-eight also revealed that it’s her kids who are pushing her to find someone.

“It was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday… it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”

Kate Gosselin admitted that she even started picturing herself as a “spinster,” and realized that she didn’t want that to be her fate after her kids move out. But the busy mom also realized that normal dating would be out of the question due to her reality TV fame.

“I mean, online dating, seriously — I put my profile in there and people will know who it is within 90 seconds. No, this is probably the safest way for me to date, let’s be honest… If I’m going to date someone, I can’t just go out on a date — it’s creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger, and so I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date — a camera crew will be there! I’ll be safe! And the person will have been vetted by a matchmaker.”

As for her type of man, Kate Gosselin said she wants to date “a grown-up with their own life.” He will have to have a set career, love dogs, and be self-sufficient. Kate doesn’t mind if her future guy travels for work, because she’s used to having her space.

While most of the Gosselin kids are not on speaking terms with their dad, Jon, right now — Kate hopes her new man can be a friend to them.

“I would love my kids to have a mutual friendship and respect with this guy and for him to be someone they can ask for advice. It would be great for my kids to have someone they can feel like is a real friend.”

There is no official air date for Kate Plus Date.