Cypriot side AEK Larnaca can finish their 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League run on a high note if they stop Group A leaders Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Thursday.

AEK Larnaca, a club from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, have a chance to end their fourth consecutive European campaign on a high note — if they can obtain a positive result against German Bundesliga 11th-place side Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The latter team appear poised to win Group A in the UEFA Europa League, according to Bleacher Report, and can seal the deal with a win over the Cypriots in a match that will live stream Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the AEK Larnaca vs. Bayer 04 Leverkeusen UEFA Europa League Group A finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time at the 7,400-seat AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Thursday, December 13. Fans in Leverkeusen’s home country of Germany can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while across the pond in the United States, the Larnaca-Bayer match kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Kitrinoprasinoi vs. Die Werkself match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, December 14, India Standard Time.

After a slow start, losing their first two matches, per Soccerway, AEK have managed to avoid defeat in their next three. But they never managed to put together the points needed to compete with Bayer and Swiss Super league club FC Zurich for advancement. Nonetheless, a win over Bayer would likely bump the Bundesliga side down to second place in the division, with Zurich facing winless Bulgarians PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at the same time.

Leverkusen will be without teen sensation Kai Havertz for the game, as Coach Heiko Herrlich has chosen to rest more than half of his usual starting lineup. The 19-year-old comes in with three Europa League goals already, and seven across all competitions, per Soccerway stats.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s 19-year-old midfield star Kai Havertz will rest on Thursday. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

To watch the AEK Larnaca vs. Bayer 04 Leverkeusen UEFA Europa League match live stream online from Cyprus, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which carries the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99. B/R Live will provide the only live stream of the Europa League match available within the United States, but will be available on mobile devices — and set top streaming boxes such as the Roku — by downloading the B/R Live app.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, DAZN Deutschland will show the match. Fans in the home side’s homeland of Cyprus can watch live online using a live stream from Cytavision Sports 1. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN Canada. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. In many African countries, Star Times and the Star Times App will live stream the Europa League clash.

A list of live stream sources for the AEK Larnaca vs. Bayer 04 Leverkeusen UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is accessible by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.