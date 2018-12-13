Pink Claps Back At Parent Shamers Who Have Criticized Husband Carey Hart

After the recent backlash Carey Hart has received regarding his parenting skills, Pink has taken to social media to defend her husband and shut down the haters. The 39-year-old pop singer offered her opinion on the matter through a series of Instagram posts, comments, and tweets, according to Us Weekly.

First, the singer posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of her son Jameson, 1, sitting on a table shirtless with chocolate covering his face and hands. In the caption, Pink threw a bit of obvious sarcasm at the trolls who judge Hart for the way he raises Jameson and their daughter Willow, 7.

“Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you,” Pink wrote.

Of course, the trolls still had something to say, again slamming Hart for the way he “lacks the responsibility” the kids in his care need.

“With your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn’t funny,” one troll wrote.

Fed up with the comments, Pink came back with a brutally honest reply.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: How often have you spend time with my husband?…What are your credentials in Parenting expertise?…These are bold statements from a social media spectator,” the singer wrote.

She added that the person could learn something from looking at the incident instead of trying to teach common skills to a stranger.

Pink’s commentary didn’t end there. The singer then moved to Twitter to make a “Hart Family PSA” about the way she and Carey raise their family, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“There is gonna be a s**t load of motorcycle riding, chocolate eating, fun having, and naked dance parties going on. Now we know,” the singer declared.

The backlash for Hart’s actions began when the professional freestyle motocross racer posted photos on Instagram of Jameson riding with Hart on a dirt bike. He did address the “parent police” head-on, adding to the caption that he is a safe professional, but trolls criticized Hart for “endangering” Jameson, according to Good Housekeeping.

Many fans called the racer’s behavior reckless. Some pointed out that the child was only wearing a helmet and not any other protective gear, such as goggles.

In another post, Hart shared that Jameson loves dirt bikes and riding with his father. The racer also added photos of Pink and Willow riding their own dirt bikes.

Hart has also received backlash for taking Jameson to a restaurant while the child was sick, as well as allowing him to eat food at a bar.