Olivia Culpo Sports A Pout And Shows Off Some Skin In New Instagram Selfie

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Olivia Culpo once again proved that no matter what she wears, she never fails to impress. The hottie recently took to her Instagram account and shared a new selfie with her 3.6 million followers which instantly garnered lots of admiration from her fans.

Wearing a white bathrobe which she loosely hung around her shoulders, she showed off her feminine clavicle as well as a glimpse of her cleavage. Olivia also sported a sexy pout to flaunt her new makeup and hairstyle. And per the caption, she fell in love with her new look.

In the picture, Olivia is featured tilting her head to her side and wore some pink shimmery lip color which accentuated her full lips. According to the caption, Olivia’s makeover was done by professional makeup artist Liz Castellanos. A look at the artist’s page shows that she has done Olivia’s makeup a number of times in the past, too.

Within an hour of going live, the picture in question amassed more than 40,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers showered Olivia with numerous nice compliments.

“Love this makeup look on you!! Stunning!” one of her fans said. “This lip color is perfect on you,” another one commented. Many other female fans also praised how the makeup artist did a great job with Olivia’s eyebrows and eyeliner. While another fan said the following.

“You are so beautiful, from top to bottom, and that look takes [my] breath away.”

Earlier, the 26-year-old model shared a sultry photo which garnered more than 172,000 likes and close to 900 comments. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the former Miss Universe sent temperatures high by flaunting off her chiseled abs in a tight sports bra and matching, high-waisted yoga pants.

In the picture, Culpo is featured standing barefoot with her arms opened to show off her killer curves. Per the report, the 26-year-old left nothing to the imagination in the skin-hugging outfit.

The article also added that since her split with NFL star Danny Amendola after his scandalous picture with another woman emerged, Culpo hasn’t been dating anyone lately and appears to be quite happy when she makes public appearances.

At the time of the breakup, however, Olivia expressed her pain in the following words.