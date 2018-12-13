‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud Update: Kailyn Lowry Responds After Jenelle Evans Says She Can’t Trust Her

Kailyn Lowry doesn't care about the thoughts of her co-star.

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans are in the midst of a messy cast feud and have been for some time.

Amid production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry is speaking to Hollywood Life about Evans’ latest comments, which included claims of being unable to trust her one-time friend.

“I don’t know why she feels she can’t trust me,” Lowry admitted on December 12. “That girl would exclude herself from events for the show, or things we had to get together for, and she would blame me for being excluded. It’s like, ‘If you remove yourself from a situation, you can’t really blame me for bullying you when you’re the one that excluded yourself. I didn’t bully you out of it, you chose to leave. That has nothing to do with me.”

Over the past several years, Lowry and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, have grown distant with Evans as Evans continues to stand by her controversial husband, David Eason.

As Teen Mom 2 viewers well know, Eason has poked fun at her co-stars in the past and even taken aim at Lowry’s love life. Still, after MTV fired him for going on a homophobic rant, Evans has stood by him and doing so has led to plenty of backlash from her co-stars and fans of the show.

According to Lowry, Evans has forgotten the past moments they’ve had together, including a time when Lowry actually bailed her co-star out of jail and picked her up in New Jersey during an alleged drug binge.

“I bailed that girl out of jail, I picked her up from New Jersey when she was strung out, I called off of work and took her to the airport with Barb. Let’s not forget all of those times,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry went on to Hollywood Life, explaining that Jenelle Evans has made a habit of maintaining relationships that are unhealthy with those around her, including her husband. In fact, according to Lowry, it is Evans’ husband who is the main problem in her life.

“I think that she could have healthier relationships, not with me, but with other people, once David is out of the picture,” Lowry explained. “But I think as long as she is dealing with that, I don’t think it will ever happen.”

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans will return to MTV, along with their families, for Teen Mom 2 Season 9 sometime next year.