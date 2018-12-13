‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Renewed For Season 3

The guidos are officially back for Season 3!

Let the fist-pumping begin because Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has just been renewed for Season 3. The news comes on the day of Season 2’s finale which is expected to bring lots of drama as the last episode ended with an intense fight between the cast and a group of strangers. Deadline broke the news of the renewal this afternoon, which most of the cast announced on their social media platforms shortly after.

Deadline is reporting that Jersey Shore is one of the leading unscripted shows on television in the 18-49 category. The show regularly has over 1 million viewers per episode and has been MTV’s biggest success to date. Season 1’s premiere earlier this year broke the record for the most watched unscripted cable series launch in six years with over 2.41 million viewers. Season 2’s premiere also saw a milder success with 1.36 million viewers.

USA Today also noted that the reality show is the number eight most-watched show on demand, ranking ahead of mega-hits like Outlander, The Sopranos, Homeland, and The Voice.

With Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s prison sentencing set to begin next month at the beginning of 2019, the announcement of Season 3 seemed somewhat confusing.

However, MTV set the record straight about filming with an hour-long video on YouTube this morning. In the video, which was just a fire burning for almost an hour, MTV reveals that filming has already been underway. In the last moments of the video, a note is pulled from a stocking, mimicking the infamous note from Jersey Shore Season 2 when Snooki and JWoww typed their anonymous letter.

JUST IN: They're coming back! MTV has renewed “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” for a third season set to premiere Summer 2019! The news comes on the heels of the network's fifth consecutive quarter of prime time growth – its best streak in seven years. pic.twitter.com/mWLEcwnzUU — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) December 13, 2018

“Fans, the first two parts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ron made out with 2 girls, and Pauly and Vinny got bromitted. Also, everyone spiraled. When you left crying at the finale, we were busy filming season 3. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth,” the note read.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is coming back for a third season. It's set to air in 2019: https://t.co/J7NwoipFxn pic.twitter.com/GWj0eYukFj — Complex (@Complex) December 13, 2018

The premiere for Season 3 will be in summer 2019, according to People, which leaves quite a gap between filming and its debut. It’s possible MTV is waiting to debut Season 3 until Mike is out of prison, but that theory is uncertain at this time. It had been confirmed by the cast members that Mike’s wedding to Lauren Pesce was filmed, and while it had been speculated to just be a special, it appears it will take place during Season 3.

The season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 airs tonight on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.