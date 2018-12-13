Gayle King Reveals Why She And BFF Oprah Don’t Exchange Christmas Gifts

While it may be the most wonderful time of the year for all, that doesn’t mean that everyone will be shopping for their best friends, including Gayle King.

Yesterday, King appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, per YouTube, which is hosted by Andy Cohen. Like in most interviews that King takes part in, the subject of her best friend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, came up during the conversation.

One caller phoned in to the show and asked what Gayle’s favorite items on Oprah’s infamous favorite things list is this year. King revealed that she loves the Apple Watch — and showed it off to fans, along with her fitbit, which she was also wearing. In terms of her least favorite thing on Oprah’s list, she shared that she doesn’t like the pajamas, simply because she doesn’t wear pajamas to bed.

During another fan question that was emailed into the show, a fan asked what Oprah got Gayle for Christmas last year — and her answer caught some people by surprise.

“We don’t exchange gifts because both of us feel that we really don’t need anything, we just like hanging out together.”

King, who is the CBS This Morning co-anchor, recently got involved in a heated discussion over the controversial song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” As the Inquisitr shared last week, King shared her views on the song that many are now calling inappropriate, saying that she doesn’t see what the big fuss over it is.

King told viewers that she thinks that the intent of the song is just simple back and forth, that it’s simply very flirtatious, and that people are making way too big of a deal over it.

“I think you can look at anything and read something into it these days, and I just don’t think that was the case when they wrote that song and (it’s not) the intent of the song, and I think we have to look at that.”

And when some of King’s co-anchors chimed in with their own views on the song — with some saying that they agree with the decision to take it off of the air — this caused King to voice her opinion yet again. This time, however, she let a swear word slip out on live TV.

“I just think that it’s a light, flirtatious song, and she clearly doesn’t seem to be so upset… keep looking at the whole d**n – whole darn song before you make your decision,” she said.

CBS This Morning airs weekday mornings on CBS.