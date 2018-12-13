Sarah Rose Sanders, Miss USA, Apologizes For Mocking Contestants From Vietnam & Cambodia

The 24-year-old pageant winner has apologized for her controversial remarks about fellow contestants.

Sarah Rose Summers of Miss USA fame has officially apologized for remarks she made regarding her fellow Miss Universe 2018 competitors. The apology comes after Summers was roundly criticized for mocking Miss Cambodia and Miss Vietnam in footage that appeared online.

According to E! News, the videos were posted to Instagram Live and showed Summers making fun of Rern Sinat, who is Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen Nie, who is Miss Vietnam. In the video, Summers discusses the two women with Miss Australia Francesca Hung as well as Miss Columbia Valeria Morales.

The video shows Summers reading a question on Instagram Live that asked her what she thought of Miss Vietnam. Summers answered by mocking her competitors’ grasp of English.

“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles],” Summers said on the video. “She’s adorable.”

When Morales expressed confusion over how Nie would respond, Summers once again mimicked her fellow beauty pageant contestant. In another part of the video, Summers is heard to mock Miss Cambodia’s ability to communicate with her fellow contestants.

“Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine? Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time. Poor Cambodia.”

Following overwhelming backlash, Summers has taken to social media to issue a lengthy apology on the matter and her behavior. Miss USA posted a picture of contestants hugging, followed by a caption that apologized for her disrespectful behavior.

Summers emphasized how important it is that the Miss Universe Pageant involves women from all different walks of life and cultures. She then went on to acknowledge that her comments were seen as disrespectful and apologized. Finally, she expressed her admiration of and respect for Miss Cambodia and Miss Vietnam, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to speak with them.

Unfortunately, not everyone got on board with the apology — at least on social media. While many on Twitter seemed to think her statement was sincere, there were just as many that doubted her honesty.

The controversy could follow Summers into the Miss Universe competition, where she will represent America alongside 93 other countries. Miss Universe 2018 will be held on December 17. Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham will be hosting the event.