‘Speed Freak’ Donald Trump Stuck Fingers In Mouths Of Teen Pageant Contestants, ‘Apprentice’ Staffer Claims

Noel Casler, a comedian who says he spent six years working with Donald Trump on 'The Apprentice,' has made some shocking claims about Trump's behavior in a recent comedy routine.

Noel Casler is a stand-up comedian who says that he worked for six years on the staff of Donald Trump’s former NBC TV reality game show The Apprentice, the show that, according to the New Yorker magazine, “created Donald Trump.” But according to Casler, Trump’s behind-the-scenes behavior on the show was not exactly the stuff of presidents — and included drug use by Trump, whose drug of choice was “speed.”

In fact, Casler said in a recent comedy routine, which may be seen in the video below on this page, that Trump so craved the stimulant Adderall that while working on The Apprentice, Trump would crush pills of the amphetamine drug and “snort” it up his nose. Adderall, according to WebMD, is the brand name for the drug Dextroamphetamine-Amphetamine and is commonly prescribed “to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It works by changing the amounts of certain natural substances in the brain. It can help increase your ability to pay attention, stay focused on an activity, and control behavior problems. It may also help you to organize your tasks and improve listening skills.”

But Casler, according to MediaIte, says he witnessed other outrageous behavior by Trump, who at the time owned the Miss Universe beauty pageant. That behavior involved Trump’s inappropriate treatment of teen contestants in the pageant.

Watch Casler’s routine about Trump below.

“He would line up the girls on the side of the stage, and he would inspect them literally, he would stick his little freaking doll fingers in their mouth and look at their teeth,” Casler said in the routine. “I’m not kidding, this is true, he would line them up like they were pieces of meat.”

Casler also alleged that Trump would tell the teen girls that “if you want to win” they should visit him privately in his hotel suite. “McDonald’s, chocolate ice cream, and girls that look like Ivanka are all he ever eats,” Casler said.

As for Trump’s alleged drug use, Casler claimed that Trump, whom he described as a “speed freak,” would crush Adderall and sniff it “because he can’t read, so he gets really nervous when he has to read the cue cards.”

Allegations and rumors of Trump’s drug use have circulated for years. As Inquisitr reported earlier this year, journalist Kurt Eichenwald said that he had obtained Trump’s medical records going back to 1982, which showed Trump being prescribed an unspecified drug to treat a “metabolic imbalance.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, the news-and-gossip site Gawker ran a report alleging that Trump in the 1990s “was fighting his overwhelming fear of being fat with a steady stream of amphetamine-like diet pills.”

Casler said that during his time working on The Apprentice, he signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from revealing what he saw behind the scenes of the show. But once Trump was elected, Casler said, “now it’s ‘no way dumba**.’ I’m telling you everything I know.”