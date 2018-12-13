Scheana Marie Dishes On Rumored Boyfriend Adam Spott, Explains Why Things With Max Boyens Didn’t Work Out

Scheana Marie was called out earlier this week for relationship hopping between Adam Spott and Max Boyens.

Scheana Marie was accused of relationship hopping between Adam Spott and Max Boyens earlier this week on Twitter — and a short while later, she spoke about both men.

After slamming her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, for suggesting she was co-dependent, Scheana opened up about her love for rumored boyfriend Adam. She also revealed why her short-lived fling with TomTom employee Max Boyens didn’t work out.

In her first tweet, which came in response to a fan who suggested her Thanksgiving day post implied that Adam and Scheana were dating, Scheana labeled Adam as a “friend.”

“I’m EXTREMELY thankful for Adam. Absolutely. I’m thankful for ALL of my friends,” she wrote of her fellow SUR Restaurant employee on Twitter. “I couldn’t have gotten thru my breakup or living away in Vegas for half a year without Adam.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana split from former boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta in August of last year — just weeks after filming wrapped on Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Months later, she moved to Las Vegas, where she appeared for months in the on-stage production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

While Scheana Marie has reportedly stayed single since her split from Rob, she has been linked to Adam for months — and has also been linked to Max Boyens and Robby Hayes from The Bachelorette.

Also on Twitter this week, Scheana Marie responded to a fan who wrote to her about comments she had previously made on a podcast about Max Boyens, who Us Weekly claimed she was seen getting cozy with just weeks ago.

“When I listened to your podcast with Michael Yo, you were saying how into this guy you were. What changed?” the fan asked. “And I know it was Max you were speaking about.”

“True colors and age were shown REAL quick. Was just a fun fling,” Scheana replied via Twitter.

According to Us Weekly‘s report last month, Scheana and Max appeared “super adorable” during a joint appearance at Lisa Vanderpump’s “Vanderpump Dogs Gala” in November.

“He had his arm around her and was kissing her forehead,” an eyewitness said.

When asked about the possibility of a romance, Scheana told the magazine it was “hashtag too soon” to put any labels on their relationship.

When asked about the possibility of a romance, Scheana told the magazine it was "hashtag too soon" to put any labels on their relationship.