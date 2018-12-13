Melania Trump Says ‘Opportunist’ Media Is The Hardest Thing To Deal With As FLOTUS

Melania Trump has had her fair share of issues since becoming the First Lady of the United States, but there’s one part of the job that she finds particularly difficult.

The first lady sat down for a one-on-one with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, December 12, where CNN reported she opened up about the hardest part of being in her position.

“I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists to performers, book writers,” she explained to the Hannity show host.

And while she denied that their words cause her pain, noting earlier in the interview that she knew she had to have “very thick skin” to be involved in the business of politics, she explained what was upsetting about them is the fact that they’re “writing history and it’s not correct.”

“They like to focus on the gossip and I would like them to focus on the substance, and what we do, not just about nonsense,” she said.

Melania has previously spoken about being ridiculed by the media and the public, even going as far as saying she believes she is one of the “most bullied people in the world” during an interview with ABC News in October, the New York Times reported. Her treatment by the public, especially online, is what inspired her “Be Best” cyberbullying initiative.

Melania accuses comedians, journalists, of using the Trump name to "advance themselves" https://t.co/wgDqk1UsFH pic.twitter.com/f8TONTrBmY — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2018

Melania explained that she is not going to let her critics and the constant discussion of her and her family online and in the media effect what she does in her position as First Lady of the United States.

“I do what I think is right,” she explained to Hannity. “I know I will get the criticism from the public or from the media but I will do what is right and what I feel is right for the country and for the people.”

“I want to stay true to myself,” she said.

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. https://t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

The first lady’s revelation during her interview seems to slightly echo a constant complaint by her husband, President Donald Trump, who has been harshly critical of the media even before being elected into office in 2016, and continues to express his discontent with most news sites on a daily basis.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, it was recently reported that President Trump has decided to cancel the annual White House Christmas party for the press, which has been a long-running tradition for decades.