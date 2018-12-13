Demi Lovato Shares Her Epic Gingerbread House-Making Skills On Social Media

Demi Lovato is getting in on the holiday fun this year with a classic Christmas activity–building gingerbread houses. The 26-year-old pop singer took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a few images of the houses she made with her friends: Sirah and Matthew Montgomery.

Lovato shared snaps of three incredibly detailed houses, according to Entertainment Tonight. They were topped with gumdrops, icing, peppermint candies, gumdrops, and even some gingerbread men.

In the photo that appears to show Lovato’s gingerbread house, coffee or hot chocolate sat in a festive mug with a holly design on it next to the display. Lovato’s house was adorned with giant gumdrops on the roof and a candy wreath hanging above the icing-painted doors and windows.

“Merry Christmas,” she captioned the photos, along with Christmas tree and present emojis.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also shared a video of a dancing, decorated Christmas tree with a little face and glove-covered hands. The figurine cocked its head to the side as it began dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” when Lovato pressed a button on its hand. Lovato’s unique, hearty laugh can be heard in the footage.

Lovato seems to be having the time of her life following her exit from rehab, where she stayed for three months after her apparent drug overdose in July. The singer has been trying to better herself by focusing on her jiu-jitsu studies, hitting the gym, and keeping only a small group of friends.

The singer unfollowed a number of celebrity friends upon leaving rehab, and a source close to Lovato said that she needed to “focus on herself” and “avoid any difficult relationships,” according to InStyle.

“Demi has come a very long way. She’s grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process,” the source shared. “She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group.”

They also added that Lovato is committed to her sobriety and taking it one day at a time.

In Lovato’s close circle appears to be fashion designer Henry Levy, whom the singer was seen kissing on a dinner date following the news of Lovato’s Grammy nomination. The two were also spotted together last month at the restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Us Weekly reported. A source said that Lovato and Levy have been “casually dating.”

“Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common,” the source said. “Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery.”

They added that Levy has been a positive influence on Lovato’s journey to a full recovery.