Christina Aguilera Will Be The Headline Act On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The pop star will take the stage just before midnight to celebrate the arrival of 2019.

The headline act for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is locked and loaded, as the Associated Press is reporting that Christina Aguilera will be on the stage when the clock strikes midnight. She’ll start performing just minutes before 2019 starts, and she will be on stage as over a million people look on in New York’s Times Square.

Aguilera won’t be the only act performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as there are quite a few musical performances scheduled to take the stage before — and after — midnight rolls around. Before midnight, Bastille, Dan + Shay, and New Kids on the Block will entertain fans watching around the world — and those hanging out in New York waiting for the ball to drop.

New Kids on the Block and Bastille have appeared on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve before, but it’s the first time for Dan + Shay, so it’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the table.

After Christina Aguilera’s midnight performance, Post Malone is scheduled to take the stage. He will celebrate the arrival of 2019 during his Brooklyn tour stop.

The last time Christina Aguilera performed on the New Year’s Eve special was back in 2007, so it’s been more than 10 years since she helped ring in the New Year. At that show, she performed “Candyman” and “Fighter.”

It’ll be interesting to see which songs Aguilera performs this year. Will she go back to her old songs from the beginning of her career, or will she elect to focus on songs from her most recent album?

Christina Aguilera hasn’t posted anything on social media regarding her role as the headlining act of the big New Year’s celebration.

As is the standard, Ryan Seacrest will serve as host for the show — along with Jenny McCarthy — in New York. On the West Coast, Ciara will ring in the new year from the traditional Hollywood party.

On the West Coast side of things, there’s a whole slew of musical artists scheduled to appear — including Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Macklemore, and Skylar Grey.

There’s also a party scheduled for midnight at Central Standard Time, one which will feature Lucy Hale. Not too many specific plans have been announced, but we do know that Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will be there.

The New York City celebration will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST on December 31, and will continue until after midnight on January 1, 2019.