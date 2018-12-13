Watch Olympiacos CFP vs. AC Milan UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

AC Milan must obtain a positive result in Greece on Thursday to survive the UEFA Europa League group stage, as they face Olympiacos CFP.

In one of the most meaningful games on the final day of the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League group stage, Italian giants AC Milan must obtain a positive result — or at least lose by no more than two goals, according to Sempre Milan — in order to survive Group F. If this holds true, they will move ahead to the Round of 32 in Europe’s second-tier continent-wide club championship. But standing in their way will be Greek side Olympiacos CFP, who will play at home with the support of their boisterous — and often intimidating — fans as they fight to get the goals they need to stay alive. The match will live stream from Karaiskakis Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Olympiacos CFP vs. AC Milan UEFA Europa League Matchday Six clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time at the 32,000-seat Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens, Greece, on Thursday, December 13.

A win could lift Milan into the top position on Group F, as they currently trail Spanish club Real Betis by just one point. The Italians also enter the game in Greece without a loss in their last four games across all competitions, according to the Hard Tackle.

Thursday’s match will mark only the fourth time that the Italian and Greek clubs have faced each other, with AC Milan winning two of those, and drawing the third, according to Sports Keeda.

AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain already has two goals in Europa League play this year. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch the Olympiacos Piraeus vs. AC Milan FC UEFA Europa League Matchday Six showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Olympiacos vs. Milan Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group F game live stream for free.

The only English language live stream available in the United States will be via B/R Live, which will carry the Olympiacos CFP vs. AC Milan match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will carry the match — as will Cosmote Sport 3 in Greece. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match, and throughout much of Africa, Canal + Sport Afrique will live stream the group stage finale.

A list of live stream sources for the Olympiacos CFP vs. AC Milan Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.