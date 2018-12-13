The 'Fox News' judicial analyst tries to explain why Trump's tweets miss the mark.

Senior Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano was patiently trying to explain to the cast of Fox & Friends why Donald Trump is wrong with his tweets which say there were no crimes committed, per the Daily Beast, and that if he’s not worried yet about the dime that Michael Cohen has dropped on him, he should be. Today wasn’t the first time that Judge Napolitano raised the alarm, but it’s still unclear if Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade are agreeing with him.

The Daily Beast says that the network continues to call on Napolitano, despite the fact that the hosts continue to question his analysis of Trump’s peril. The judge says that the most serious accusation is that Trump instructed his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a commit crime on his behalf.

But Doocy was incredulous, saying “what crime?”

Napolitano tried to clarify things for the hosts and the viewers of Fox & Friends.

“The intentional deception and failure to report campaign payments.”

Steve Doocy remained unconvinced of Napolitano’s position.

“But Donald Trump has said that that was not a campaign violation because it wasn’t involving the campaign. It was a damage control payment.”

Napolitano continued to claim his expertise as a lawyer and as a judge to break down yesterday’s sentencing of Cohen, who claimed he was told by Trump to make payments to women who had alleged affairs with Trump previous to him seeking the presidency.

Fox News’ Napolitano: Federal Prosecutors Have Evidence Trump Committed a Felony https://t.co/tU11I45zUY pic.twitter.com/RbXPn7DJ9a — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 12, 2018

“Unfortunately the president wasn’t in the courtroom. And the people who were, the federal prosecutors, who had a statement from David Pecker, the guy that owns the National Enquirer, said it was for the campaign. The prosecutor said it was for the campaign. Michael Cohen said it was for the campaign. The president wasn’t there, maybe he should have had lawyers there.”

Judge Napolitano clearly states that what Michael Cohen shared in court yesterday was not an accident, but a crime.

The Fox News judicial analyst has also been clear about another person who is likely to find himself in court in the coming weeks. Napolitano says that Donald Trump Jr. will likely be indicted, and what’s more, the eldest son of the president is expecting it.

“I don’t know who, but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.”

The judge says he is less certain about the future of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, but he does believe that Trump associate Jerome Corsi will also be indicted.

Another alarm raised by Napolitano on Fox has been about the recent raids on Deutsche Bank, what that might mean to the president, and why he thinks Trump should be worried.

“Who is the principal financier of the Trump organization for the past 20 years? Deutsche Bank. Now, I don’t know if there’s a connection. You know the means by which means American federal prosecutors could contact their colleagues across the pond and get a warrant served. All this stuff is kept under wraps until we get to it.”