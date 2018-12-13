Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Plans Her Own Funeral After Incurable Cancer Diagnosis

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman opened up to Us Weekly about his wife’s incurable cancer diagnosis, and how Beth has taken the reins in planning her own funeral.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s the casket I want, and here’s the flowers.’ I said, ‘Beth, don’t say that.’ And she said, ‘What? You don’t want me planning my funeral? Well, I’m going to. And she’ll say, ‘You have to face the facts.’ But I don’t want to,” the reality star revealed.

Beth’s cancer resurfaced after a throat blockage was removed in November. As Us reported, Beth had not been feeling well for months and decided to have it checked out. Now, the cancer has spread, and although she will undergo chemo treatments and alternative therapy — the 51-year old is making final plans so that she can release some of the burden from her husband.

Duane also revealed that his wife has still held on to her sense of humor during the whole ordeal. Beth allegedly woke him in the night to quip about what would happen to their farm, of which they do not even own, when she passes.

“She woke me up the other night and told me, ‘You’re so damn stupid. If I die, you’re going to lose the farm.’ And I said, ‘Don’t you dare say that,’ and she said, ‘Well, it’s true!’ and I said, ‘Beth, we don’t even have a farm,'” he recalls. “[I’m] telling you that story because it shows that she’s still got her wit. It’s not in her brain. I don’t even like to hear jokes like that from her, though,” the reality star said.

Though the couple continues to struggle with the devastating news, Duane revealed to Us that he has been holding on to his faith as a means to get by. He admitted that he faces his emotions and let’s it all out, while crying and praying with his wife.

When Beth was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2017, she penned a heartfelt letter to family and friends of the news. In the letter, she shared that she has faced her fair share of challenges in her life, but nothing came close to hearing her doctor reveal that she had cancer.

“I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” Us shared.