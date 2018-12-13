Jenny McCarthy Was Told To ‘Act Republican’ While On ‘The View’

Jenny McCarthy is getting ready for the upcoming debut of her new reality competition series The Masked Singer, where she will serve as a judge — but recently, the actress spoke about a former panel she was a part of.

Between 2013 and 2014, McCarthy served as a co-host of the popular daytime talk show The View, and, according to USA Today, was given some odd instructions during her time with the program.

On Tuesday, December 11, Jenny appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and reminisced about something she was told to do by the show’s creator — and long-time host — Barbara Walters.

“They initially had me come on to be the pop-culture girl because they wanted to change it,” McCarthy explained to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“… and then Barbara didn’t know who anybody was, pop culture-wise.”

McCarthy continued her story, revealing that she was then asked to “act Republican,” presumably so that the panel would have a member with a different point of view in comparison to the other ladies.

“And I said, ‘How do I act Republican?'” she said, receiving a look of astonishment and bewilderment from Andy as she finished spilling the wild details about her short time on the show.

It seems that the show learned from this, as they now have a panel which includes Meghan McCain. McCain joined the show earlier this year, and may be seen to represent the conservative opinions Jenny was asked to fake.

As for McCarthy, she approves of the show’s new co-host.

“I love her on The View,” Jenny said of Meghan. “They need an opposite point of view — in order to be The View you need different sides.”

Though she was only on the show for a short period of time, Jenny took many outspoken stances while she was a member of the panel — particularly with her claims that vaccinations cause autism, a stance which led to a number of objections to her becoming a permanent addition to the panel.

“Even if The View never airs McCarthy’s beliefs about vaccines — or, conversely, if every other panelist argues argues them every day — by giving her implicit credibility the show has already suggested that her scaremongering is up for debate,” Time magazine television critic James Poniewozik wrote in 2013 when the announcement was made.

McCarthy joins Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Nick Cannon for her latest television venture, which will debut on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 — on Fox.