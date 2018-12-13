Will Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Be Seen On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Will the wedding be seen on Bravo TV in 2019?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in the midst of wedding planning and currently, they’re trying to figure out how they will celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

“We’re going to have a group one in Miami and then we might do a little something separate. I think I’m going to take the girls to Nashville,” Cartwright revealed to E! News‘ Justin Sylvester.

“And I’m going to take the guys to Aspen. We want to do a ski trip,” Taylor added.

Continuing on to Sylvester, Taylor said he and Cartwright haven’t yet decided on a honeymoon location but have nailed down two firm contenders: Bora Bora and Jamaica.

“We have a toss up,” he explained. “She really wants one of those bungalow things on the water. Tom and Katie went to the Maldives… Bora Bora and they were raving about it.”

“I’m thinking Jamaica though,” Cartwright noted.

According to Taylor, what Cartwright really wants is a hut over the ocean, which Jamaica has for half the price of Bora Bora.

When Sylvester finally got to the burning question on fans’ minds, which asked the couple if they would by tying the knot on Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright gave contradicting reports with Taylor suggesting he was on the fence and Cartwright claiming she will “probably” be allowing Bravo to tape her big day.

“It’s so funny you ask this because we’ve been back and forth about it. Everyday it changes because it’s such a special day and I want it to be perfect. I know things aren’t perfect all the time I just want it to be perfect, more for her than for me. I just want it to go smoothly.”

“We talk about it but I don’t know,” he added.

“It probably will be,” Cartwright interjected. “We’re hoping to get picked up again, we don’t know, but that has to happen first.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged in June of this year and have been planning their upcoming 2019 wedding ever since.

Although the couple previously starred in their own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, the show has yet to be renewed and Bravo TV has not yet announced whether or not it will be canceled. That said, there is a possibility the series will come back, especially now that Taylor and Cartwright are planning a wedding.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules.