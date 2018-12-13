Indiana School Shooting: Teen Planning Violence At Middle School Intercepted By Police, Takes Own Life

Police in Indiana believe they thwarted a school shooting after intercepting a teenage suspect reportedly en route to a middle school to commit violence. The suspect then took his own life.

As CNN reported, the teen arrived at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond — but police were able to intercept him, after receiving a tip that he planned to conduct a school shooting. The suspect exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling told reporters. Bowling said that someone had known that the teen was planning the shooting, and tipped off police.

It was not known why the teen planned the shooting, or what connection he had to the school. The report also noted that it was unclear if any of the shots were fired toward the middle school. Officials instituted a district-wide lockdown in response to the shooting. Students at Dennis Intermediate School were being transported to Richmond High School, where parents were instructed to come to pick them up.

Richmond is located close to 60 miles east of Indianapolis, near the state’s border with Ohio.

The district later announced on Twitter that all other students were safe, and that only the suspect was injured. Police have not released the name of the suspect.