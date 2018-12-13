‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Nikki Enacts A Dangerous Plan

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 13 brings the Christmas spirit for Cane and his children. Plus, Victoria thinks Nikki’s plan with Mia is a disaster waiting to happen, and Abby tricks Devon and Ana into loving Lola.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) schmoozed Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) as part of her plan to get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to lay off the J.T. murder investigation. She let Mia do her hair and makeup and talked about what great friends they could be if not for Rey’s vendetta against the Newmans. Mia also reminds Nikki of herself during her working girl days. Mia totally lapped that up, too.

Of course, Nikki also managed to sneak in some alcohol when Mia stepped out of the room despite turning down a drink Mia had offered earlier. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) nearly caught her mother drinking, but Nikki managed to sneak it in. Also, Victoria thought Nikki’s plan with Mia was a bad one, and she worried Rey would peg Nikki as the prime suspect if he found out.

Speaking of Victoria, she also talked to Cane (Daniel Goddard) about their kids Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Victoria warned Cane that keeping them apart wasn’t a good idea, and then noted that they’re good for each other. Unfortunately, Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers indicate that Reed is about to be in a world of trouble again.

Then talk turned to single parenting, and Victoria inspired Cane to get in the Christmas spirit, and he surprised his kids by bringing a tree home and decorating for the holiday.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) bent the truth with Devon (Bryton James) by telling him and Ana (Loren Lott) that the food they had was from a celebrity chef. After they’d both declared it the absolute best meal they’ve ever eaten, Abby brought out Lola (Sasha Calle) as the chef. At first, Devon didn’t appreciate the lie, but in the end, they ended up making a deal together. Lola will be the new chef at Abby’s nightclub.

Fen (Zach Tinker) was there as a server, and he slipped his demo to Devon, too. Abby and Lola read him the riot act for doing that while on such an important job.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) admitted to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Sharon (Sharon Case) was also involved in her kidnapping along with Nikki and Victoria. Tessa struggled to overcome her victimization, and Mariah tried to help her. Learning that Sharon was part of it infuriated Mariah. While Tessa was willing to forgive and forgive, Mariah was not, and she planned to confront Sharon about the dirty deed.