‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skimpy Pink One Piece Bathing Suit

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry snap of herself in a skin-hugging one-piece bathing suit. The pink number — cut out in all of the right places — showed off Pelas’ ample cleavage to great effect. In a criss-cross pattern, the cut-out suit gave fans a glimpse of all sides of her curvy torso, and the taut, high-waisted getup gave fans a glimpse of her chiseled thighs.

Pelas wore her platinum hair in straight waves that fell down her back. She capped the look off with a smoky eye and nude lipstick, and she gave the camera a playful pout.

The Extraction actress made waves in September when she caught up with TMZ, and joked that she wouldn’t mind if NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. slid into her DMs on Instagram.

“I think… I should be on the receiving end… I might catch it,” the model mused.

Pelas does not hold back when giving her fans the sexy Instagram shots that they crave. This week, the Maxim model has shared quite a few snaps wherein she showed off her flawless physique to the camera. Just yesterday, Pelas wowed fans with a close-up selfie — wearing a black bra that highlighted her bust — and showed off her voluminous lips with a sensual pout.

Though the model is no stranger to showing off her toned figure, in an interview with Husskie earlier this year, Pelas insisted that she is more than just a hot body.

“A lot of people assume I’m mean, materialistic, and shallow – and I’m exactly the opposite. I’m really empathetic, down to earth (being a southern girl from Louisiana), and I’m quick-witted,” the GQ model quipped.

She went on to say that she uses her social media platform as a way to spread body positivity. Pelas has 8.1 million Instagram followers and counting, but said that she feels as though she doesn’t over-post — or obsess too much about it. She mused that she uses her phone to mostly catch up on the news, and while she is hoping her influencer status will bring bigger things to her modeling career, she tries not to stress over it.

“I certainly try and let people know the positive side to social media, especially in regards to feminism and femininity. The internet has provided great opportunity for awareness, body positivity, and celebrating womanhood,” Pelas shared.

In addition to flaunting her curves on social media or in magazines, Pelas has her very own podcast, Eyes Up Here.