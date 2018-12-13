‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Mariah Sees Red!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 14 bring a day filled with fessing up and messing up. Things in Genoa City get wild as Christmas inches ever closer.

Kerry (Alice Hunter) just stood Jack (Peter Bergman) up for a date they had planned. He brushed off her apology noting that he doesn’t have time for games. However, now She Knows Soaps reveals that Jack pursues Kerry. Things for Jack have been dry lately, and he’s ready for a new romance. Jabot’s new chemist instantly caught his eye, and after thinking about it, he decides to try again with Kerry even though twice now she’s left him in a lurch.

There’s something up with Kerry, and she has a secretive side. Perhaps it’s her family or some other secret she’s hiding. No doubt, as Jack gets to know her better, the truth will come out. Hopefully, it’s something he can handle because Jack is due for some happiness in the love department.

Meanwhile, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) makes trouble, which is her forte. She came to GC ostensibly to reconnect with her husband, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). However, she also has a past with Arturo (Jason Canela), and she’s made it pretty clear she’s not over him, either. Now she’s set out to make some trouble.

In addition to any trouble she may cause with the brothers, Mia also has some small amount of power now that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked her for a favor regarding Rey’s investigation into J.T.’s murder. Nikki needs her to throw Rey off Victor’s (Eric Braeden) scent, and given how power hungry Mia is, she’ll likely stop at nothing to help her new friend out, which could certainly lead to plenty of trouble. No matter what Mia has in store, Nikki is in for plenty of trouble of her own, according to Inquisitr.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) comes clean. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) mistakenly thought that only Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kidnapped Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and left her alone in the freezing cold forest. Now, Tessa reveals that Mariah’s mom Sharon was also involved, and Mariah sees red. She cannot believe that Sharon would stoop so low. Mariah always stands up for Sharon and fights for her mom, but this time, Sharon went too far.

Sure, Mariah had planned to break up with Tessa over the lies, but that doesn’t change the fact that Sharon’s actions are unforgivable — at least in Mariah’s book. The rift this detail causes between mother and daughter may end up being permanent because Mariah does not seem like she’ll be forgiving Sharon anytime soon.