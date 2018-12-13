Kid Cudi Talks About The Difficulty Of Opening Up About His Mental Health

Kid Cudi opens up about his struggles with mental health issues and talking about depression in a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The rapper, who is known for tackling mental health problems through his music and is often credited with helping other youngsters deal with their own personal battles, admitted that for a long time he struggled with discussing the sensitive subjects. Cudi talked about his experiences with Jada, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her daughter Willow Smith during his appearance in the popular show, as reported by People.

“I was really good at keeping my troubles hidden… even from my friends. I really was good with that. And it’s scary because you hear people say, ‘I had no clue,'” he said.

Jada and Will Smith’s daughter Willow agreed that it was often hard to accept help from other people, as family and friends may feel like they failed to notice when one’s struggling with mental health issues.

“And then they feel like, ‘I want to be your friend, I want to be there for you.’ Dang, I was going through all of this and I was so unaware. That makes them feel like, ‘I’m not really doing my job as a friend,'” the 18-year-old explained.

The rapper, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, said in the show’s teaser that he has made extra efforts to reassure his friends, as he would usually just try and hide his own problems out of shame.

“Sometimes, I let them know that it’s not their fault. It was me.”

“I really went out of my way to keep what I was going through hidden because I was ashamed,” he said.

Cudi is one of the biggest names in the rap industry who talks about mental health openly, as he battled with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts for years. Back in 2016, the artist took to Facebook to announce that he was checking himself into rehab to receive treatment, claiming his mental health problems were keeping him from even leaving the house. He revealed that even though he was nervous, it was time to focus on himself.

The rapper has been quite busy this year with the release of his record Kids See Ghosts, in collaboration with close friend Kanye West. The duo made their formal debut this year as the act Kids See Ghosts at Tyler, the Creator’s annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, in Los Angeles.

The full Red Table Talk episode with Kid Cudi airs on Facebook Watch next Monday.