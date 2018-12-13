Nicole Kidman Joined By Real & Television Family At ‘Aquaman’ Premiere

Nicole Kidman walked the blue carpet for her Aquaman premiere on Wednesday surrounded by on- and off-screen loved ones. The actress was joined at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood by her husband, Keith Urban, and their daughters, as well as some cast members from her television series Big Little Lies.

Kidman spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her experience at the premiere and how she felt having Urban, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, cheer her on.

“My girls have been taken in the side [entrance] with Keith, so they’re sitting in there eating popcorn waiting for me to come in, and I have [some of] the kids from Big Little Lies here tonight,” the Oscar winner said.

Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, who play the young sons of Kidman’s character on her HBO drama Big Little Lies, walked beside Kidman on the blue carpet, both sporting blue suits while Kidman rocked a tan and black tiered dress.

“They’re like my other children,” Kidman said of the Crovettis.

Big Little Lies is told through the eyes of three mothers, including Kidman as Celeste Wright, in a small town with big secrets. Nicholas and Cameron play Max and Josh Wright, respectively.

“They’re all so excited to see the movie, which is a great thing, you know, for kids to be able to go and see this at the holidays,” the actress continued.

Nicole Kidman and the twins from big little lies at the #Aquaman premiere pic.twitter.com/BS0JnEZs6P — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) December 13, 2018

Kidman was also joined by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, her Aquaman co-stars, according to Daily Mail. The three of them, who appear to be great friends, laughed, hugged, and held hands all night.

Kidman plays Atlanna in the film, the Queen of Atlantis and the mother of Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Kidman previously told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to star in a superhero film, so Aquaman was the perfect opportunity for her.

“I wanted to have a kicka** action movie sequence…I also wanted to work with [director] James [Wan]. I’m a huge fan of his,” Kidman said.

Aquaman will arrive in theaters on December 21.

In addition to Aquaman and Big Little Lies, Kidman is also working on an untitled Fox News film with director Jay Roach. Kidman plays TV journalist Gretchen Carlson, one of the women at Fox News who spoke out against harassment in the workplace and got CEO Roger Ailes fired from the network.

The untitled project was written by Charles Randolph, the screenwriter for The Big Short. Kidman’s co-stars include Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Alice Eve, Connie Britton, and Charlize Theron.

“So it’s a bunch of women getting together to hopefully make a really good film,” Kidman said of the project.