Buxom Supermodel Natalie Roser’s Cleavage Spills Out Of Yellow Bandeau Bikini

Australian supermodel Natalie Roser has us longing for summer as she recently posted a smoking hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The buxom blonde has been very active on her social media account lately and has been sharing an array of different looks. However, the classic Natalie Roser in a bikini is still very hard to beat.

The former Maxim cover girl donned a tiny yellow bandeau bikini that barely hides her voluptuous assets. Roser’s cleavage spilled out of the sunny fabric and barely stayed in place as she posed for the camera. The supermodel also wore a yellow high-legged bikini bottom which she tugs up for emphasis.

Inquisitr reported that Roser recently said that she went on a specific diet which made her quite ill. Instead of helping her attain her goals, the diet actually made her very sick.

“I went off sugar and got really confused and felt sick and depressed… I cut out all fruits, all carbs, I don’t know what I was doing — it was nuts… I actually don’t remember what I actually ate, I kind of blocked it all out.”

The former Miss Universe Australia finalist certainly does not need to lose any weight judging from the photo she shared. The long-legged beauty’s frame is taut and defined. Sporting killer abs, and lean arms and legs, Roser looked in fine health and seemed to have made a full recovery.

The bikini model wore her blonde hair loose and hanging down her back. Her make-up included defined eyebrows, bronzer, blush, and a deep pink lip. Never has the busty model looked more sun-kissed and bronzed.

The model posed with her head tossed to one side and appeared to be in ecstasy as she soaked up the sun’s rays on the deserted Thai beach. She waded into the water’s edge as the ocean foamy froth lapped at her feet. A background of white sand and deep green shrubbery depict the beach as an idyllic paradise.

Natalie Roser has 987K followers who love following the model’s social media profile. The yellow bandeau bikini pic already has over 20,000 likes proving that Roser has an active and interested fan base. Many of them commented about her stunning looks and athletic body.

Your beautiful & my favorite model by far!! Stay healthy & take great care of yourself!!! Just a woman that is a fan! Love your work!!!!

Commenting on Roser’s caption “Not even sorry about still posting @megbatphoto’s from our Thailand trip,” one follower said, “Yeah I’ve [sic] don’t think anyone is going to get upset seeing these.”