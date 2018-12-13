Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Curves While Wearing Daring Bikini In Latest Snap

Model and body image advocate Ashley Graham has been constantly on the go lately with numerous projects and travels packing her schedule. She just flew to Thailand and seems to be having an amazing time already, but she also took the time to tease a new bikini that is coming soon to her swimwear line. As is always the case, she looked absolutely amazing in the suit.

Ashley Graham’s Instagram Stories have shared numerous tidbits over the past day or so as she made her way to Thailand. She shared some teasers for her online series Fearless as she was working out while walking on a treadmill at a severe incline, and she showed some glimpses of her luxurious flight and setting where she is staying.

In addition to all of that, Graham squeezed in some gorgeous bikini shots that are teasers for a new suit that will be available in early 2019. The bikini will be part of Ashley’s collection with Swimsuits For All and it looks like it’s a bold look that will have fans clamoring to have one for themselves.

The bikini that Graham was modeling in her Insta Stories and the latest Instagram post has some unique patterning and detailing. The black bottoms sit high on the hips to showcase the wearer’s curves and it has a chain-link belt around the waist. The top has black straps over the shoulders with similar link chaining, and the pattern includes some animal print along with some faux link patterning, turquoise blocks, and white blocks of fabric.

One shot on Ashley’s Stories shows a hint of her midriff and curvy legs, clearly taken by Ashley herself as she lounged on a chair next to a pool. A second shot featuring the gorgeous bikini was also taken by Graham, but at an angle that showcased her hourglass figure.

That photo showed quite a bit of Graham’s cleavage and it showed Ashley wearing some gold necklaces and oversized sunglasses as accessories as she lounged at a sexy angle. This bikini, and how it hugs all of Ashley’s curves, is already a big hit with her followers.

The model and activist has 7.9 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 100,000 of them liked the post featuring Ashley in the bikini within the first two hours it was up on the social media site. Hundreds of Graham’s fans commented on the photo noting how much they loved both her and the bikini.

Ashley Graham’s bikini and bathing suit line offers up some great styles for shoppers, but this upcoming design seems a bit bolder and more unique than some of her previous offerings. Fans can’t wait to see more updates from the model’s trip through Thailand and will be anxious to learn what kind of project she’s tackling next.