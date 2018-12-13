Lenny Kravitz Shares His Feelings On Daughter Zoe Working With His Ex Nicole Kidman On ‘Big Little Lies’

Remember when Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman used to date?

For those who don’t, the famous pair were an item back in 2002, and dated for just a year before calling it quits. But even though the relationship didn’t end up working out, Lenny says that there is no bad blood between him and his famous ex. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, per YouTube, one viewer called in and asked if it is weird for him to see his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and his ex work together on Big Little Lies. And Kravitz had the perfect answer for the curious caller.

“I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show, and Zoe hadn’t seen Nicole since she was younger, so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.”

The rocker also told viewers that he has no ill will toward Kidman just because things didn’t end up working out for them — and luckily, they’re mature about things.

“Some things just don’t work, but the wonderful thing is that we’re all friends,” he said to end the conversation.

This wasn’t the first time that the famous exes talked positively about one another in recent interviews. Last year, Kravitz opened up about his ex in an interview with Mr. Porter. He called Kidman “amazing,” and also shared that fortunately — in most cases — he has stayed friendly with his exes, which is the case with Nicole.

In turn, Kidman’s talked about her past relationship with Kravitz as well in interviews, even spilling the beans that the pair was engaged at one point — something many didn’t know.

“I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!” Kidman shared. “I love Lenny, he’s a great guy.”

According to News.Com.Au, Zoe has chatted about her father’s past relationship with Kidman — and the fact that they’re working together now. Like Kidman and her father, she had nothing but good things to say about the couple’s time together.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

Zoe and Nicole are working together on the hit HBO show Big Little Lies. The show was only expected to air on the network for one season. Due to its overwhelming success, execs ended up bringing it back for a second season, where filming just recently wrapped up.

It has not yet been announced when the second season of the show will air — but it’s looking like it will be sometime in 2019.