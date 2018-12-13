‘Golden Barbie’ Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Beachside Bikini Snap

As model Jasmine Sanders shoots her spread for Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit,” she is teasing her fans on Instagram with photos of herself wearing sexy, barely-there bikinis in tropical locations. The 27-year-old model, nicknamed the Golden Barbie, has a killer figure and isn’t afraid to show it off.

In her most recent bikini snap, the model stands against a wall with water cascading down it into an infinity pool. The background features an idyllic view of a beach with turquoise water, white sand, tropical forests, and green-covered mountains in the distance. The German-born model stands with her hands on her hips looking straight ahead. She is wearing a chic, black bikini with thick shoulder straps that boost up her cleavage while the high-waisted bottoms come up just under her belly button, revealing her smooth, toned tummy.

As Jasmine stands with her hands on her hips and her eyes shielded by trendy black shades, she flaunts her sculpted arms and chiseled stomach while teasing followers with a glimpse of the tops of her thighs. She has her golden-brown curls swept up into a high ponytail, making reference to it in her caption with, “In this very moment I realized I put my entire ponytail in a waterfall – Smooth… really f n smooth!”

Despite soaking her ponytail on the water cascading down the wall behind her, the model pulls off the look perfectly and is once again adored by her fans in the comment section. Among comments calling Jasmine “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “sexy,” many followers also responded to the model’s caption by telling her that anything is worth it for a good shot.

Other fans bemoaned the fact that the model did not make it to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I don’t understand how a women w your body & gorgeous face didn’t make it into the VS fashion show. They are CRAZYYYY!!!!!”

Another Instagram user left a cheeky message referencing her nickname, the Golden Barbie, by writing, “You are the only Barbie I acknowledge.”

According to the Inquisitr, Jasmine is currently posing for the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition in Costa Rica. She is also starring alongside Adwoa Aboah and Wiz Khalifa in Gap’s new “Bridging The Gap” campaign, which features a number of models from diverse backgrounds posing in the brand’s signature white T-shirt. The model commented on the campaign to Vogue.