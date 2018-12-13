2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Include Janet Jackson & Stevie Nicks

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2019 inductees on Wednesday afternoon, which will include two iconic women in music: Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks. Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music, and The Zombies are also set to be inducted, according to Pitchfork.

These legends will appear in the Hall of Fame following the 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Klipsch Audio, on Friday, March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The ceremony will be aired on HBO as well as broadcast on SiriusXM radio.

This is Jackson’s third nomination for inclusion. Earlier this year, the singer released her first new material since 2015, a single called “Made For Now.” The single peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart. A music video featuring Daddy Yankee was released as well.

Jackson also received the coveted Global Icon Award in early November at the MTV European Music Awards, Entertainment Tonight reported. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer gave a touching acceptance speech about “women whose voices have been stifled.”

“Tonight, I carry the hope that a new world is emerging,” Jackson said. “A world in which caring people — male as well as female — will no longer tolerate gender inequality. Women — our voices will be heard. We will be heard when we speak out for justice.”

Your official #RockHall2019 Inductees are here – welcome to the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/9aY5FO8gBH pic.twitter.com/YVep5m9r3f — Rock Hall (@rockhall) December 13, 2018

Nicks, another woman whose long career dominated the music world, received her first solo nomination this year, but she was previously inducted with Fleetwood Mac in 1998. This year, the museum launched their sixth annual “Voice Your Choice” option for fans to vote in-person for their top artists, and Nicks led the way through the voting period.

“To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling,” Nicks said of her nomination, according to Rolling Stone.

Def Leppard and Roxy Music also received their first nominations this year, while The Cure and Radiohead had one under their belts already and The Zombies had three. The official inductees were selected from a list of 15 names, leaving Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against The Machine, Rufus & Chaka Khan, and Todd Rundgren behind, according to NPR.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Each year, inductees are determined by a voting group of over 1,000 previous winners, historians, and music industry professionals. Artists are chosen based on their “musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique,” the Hall of Fame previously explained.