Jason Momoa Revealed That He Was Nervous About His Children Seeing ‘Aquaman’ For the First Time

With the latest installment in the DC Universe in theaters next week Friday, everyone is lining up to see Aquaman. That includes, of course, lead actor Jason Momoa’s children: 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

According to ET Online, Momoa was nervous for his kids to watch the movie, but also excited to show them his work. The actor took Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with him to the Wednesday night premiere at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Momoa, Lola, and Nakoa-Wolf were joined by Momoa’s wife and their mother Lisa Bonet for a photo op on the red carpet. He was also joined by a number of friends and colleagues before the screening, and the large group performed a ceremonial Maori haka dance on the red carpet for the flash of the cameras, with Momoa actually using his Aquaman trident as a prop.

It’s not the first time Momoa has performed the haka, having famously done traditional Polynesian tribute as part of his Game Of Thrones audition. Lola and Nakoa-Wolf also showed off their own skill, dancing along with their father.

“They just learned right now,” Momoa said, referring to the specific version of the haka dance they had just performed. “But they’ve done a lot of hakas. I used to do it too, when I was little, so they already knew how to do it.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The Aquaman premiere came just days after Momoa made his debut in Studio 8H as the host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. It had been a lifelong dream of Momoa’s to appear on the long-running show, as the Inquisitr previously reported. So far, the actor’s segment is the highest-rated of the season so far, and he had nothing but praise for his experience.

“It was the time of my life. I loved it. I love them and I had the greatest time.”

Momoa proved that he has all the charisma and fun-loving spirit needed to make a hit of himself in a live setting as well, and many believe he could easily step into Kevin Hart’s shoes to host the Oscars next year following the comedian’s somewhat controversial departure from the role. However, that is something Momoa has little interest in, as it turns out.

“Haha, no. I’m good,” the actor said. “I would love to go, but I’m good.”

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 21.