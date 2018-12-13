Kanye West Has A Conversation & Freestyle Session With A Talking Tree

Recently, in Florida, rapper Kanye West got in touch with nature and even shared a freestyle with a tree.

According to a People report, the 41-year-old father of three went to The Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami, Florida. He is in Miami as part of the Art Basel festivities. During his visit, Ye conversed and rapped with a tree that has a face.

The unique foliage asked West “What are you famous for?” To which the “All Mine” rapper replied, “everything.”

A jokester, the tree had another burning question to ask the “Gold Digger” singer. “Let me ask you a question Kanye, it’s been plaguing my mind for a while. Do you make your Yeezys in size tree? I’ve been looking for a pair, but no one has them.”

West got the joke and laughed. Who knows? There’s a possibility that he might come up with a way to shoe a tree with his signature Yeezy shoe.

The rapper informed the tree that “the spirit” compelled him to visit the location. During their visit, both the tree and West did a bit of freestyle, and at the end, the tree complimented the rapper and asked everybody to clap, which was pretty adorable.

Unfortunately, none of West and Kim Kardashian’s children were on hand to experience the wonder of the talking and rapping tree because he’s in the area alone without his famous wife or their three kids. While out and about, he’s enjoyed participating in the music events.

“He was down for mostly music events,” says a Miami source. “Over the weekend he stopped into Bar Bevy and grabbed dinner with Jonathan Cheban at Swan in Miami’s Design District, did an impromptu performance of his new song with XXXtentacion and partied late into the night at Story with Lil Wayne.”

Meanwhile, while West has been gone, Kardashian went shopping at Petsmart wearing a unique pair of curve-hugging rubber leggings, according to an Inquisitr report. She kept the look casual with a blue Northface coat and a sleek ponytail. She finished it off with interesting white booties. During the trip, her sister Khloe even purchased a pet.

When he returns home, West and his wife will host the large Kardashian-Jenner Christmas at their house this year, which is sure to be filled with lots of fun especially since the sisters added three new babies to the mix in 2018. All three girls — Stormi, Chicago, and True — will celebrate their first Christmas.