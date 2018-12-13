Amy Duggar & Husband Dillon King Like To ‘Keep It Wild’ In The Bedroom

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are speaking out on their exciting love life.

Amy Duggar is considered the “wild child” of the famous TLC reality TV family, and apparently that applies to her intimate life with her husband, Dillon King, as well. The couple attended the “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future” event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills — and this couple is certainly not shy about sharing details on how they keep their love life exciting.

The former reality stars are opening up about their life behind closed doors, as reported by People. They admit that they have sex all the time, but that could be because they have decided that they are ready to have a baby. Yes, there could very well be another baby Duggar on the way soon. Amy and Dillon have been married for three years now, and they have been enjoying the married life since then. But now they are ready to move on to another chapter in their lives.

Dillon says that he likes to “keep it fresh, keep it wild” when it comes to intimacy in the bedroom with wife Amy Duggar. He changes things up to prevent a sense of repetitiveness. He admitted to using candles, firelight, and massages to help keep things romantic. Dillon explained how he likes to do things.

“Every now and then, got to make it a thing, right? I can’t do it repetitively because it gets too built up, she’s used to it. Then it’s like, how am I going to top that now, right?”

Amy chimed in that her husband is a great masseuse. She called him “incredible,” so it sounds like they have no problems in the bedroom department. They have had their issues along the way, but they have been determined to work things out — and now, growing their family appears to be on their minds.

In fact, according to Us Weekly, Amy and Dillon have already begun to plan out their future baby announcement. The Duggar cousin said that they want it to be very unique, which apparently includes some type of bubble.

“We want to do things out of the ordinary. You’ll see a bubble full with color.”

This admission of keeping it wild and fresh in the bedroom is certainly a far cry from how the rest of Duggar family does things. Even though the stars of Counting On talk about how anxious they are for their first kiss, they are usually coy about anything else beyond that.

Amy Duggar, however, has been open about her marriage to Dillon King. It sounds like the lovebirds keep the romance alive. Keep watching for any future baby announcements from these two.