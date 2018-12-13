‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 3 Unlikely As Finale Could Spell End Of MTV Series?

Will the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spell the end of the MTV series as the cast moves forward into the next phase of their lives with no time for spiraling, fist-pumping, and clubbing?

Fans will watch their favorite reality television meatballs wrap up a season of high-anxiety, drama, and major life changes.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 finale will focus primarily on the continued drama surrounding star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-and-off girlfriend Jen Harley. Although the couple’s intense arguments have gained national attention throughout the year, as they share their ups and downs on social media, the finale teaser hints at a big event that even this oversharing couple managed to keep hidden.

The clip shows the group recovering from a big night out when Magro receives a call from Harley, who breaks the news that someone robbed her house while she and their infant daughter Arianna were sleeping

From filming an argument for an Instagram Live video to Harley’s two arrests and many social media slams toward one another, Magro and Harley have dominated much of Season 2’s storyline.

As the cast moves forward into 2019, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will turn himself in to authorities by January 15, 2019, after being sentenced to eight months in federal prison for tax evasion, after he pleaded guilty to filing falsified tax returns on nearly $9 million.

Deena Nicole Cortese is expecting her first child with husband Christopher Buckner any day now and will be immersed in the first year of motherhood throughout 2019. Castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is also pregnant with her third child. She revealed the news via Instagram on Thanksgiving Day of this year.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has also undergone some personal turmoil this year as she announced her separation from her husband Roger Mathews. The couple. who are the parents of daughter Melani and son Greyson, also revealed that their son is autistic and are working together, despite their marriage difficulties, to make sure he gets the care he needs to continue to progress.

Next JERZDAY is the #JSFamilyVacation season finale! ???? Set your alarms now because you don't want to miss one minute of this! pic.twitter.com/KSHpx4FQZ8 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 7, 2018

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino have stayed relatively drama-free this season and would be the only three, pending any outside commitments, that would be able to devote time to another season of the series.

Packed with the group’s trips to Las Vegas and New Jersey, Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was on the move with plenty of drama following the cast as they took on each new adventure.

Hopefully, the finale episode will tease fans with the future, if any, of the series.

The Season 2 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursday, December 13, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.